The Upheaval

The Foundation of American Folly
The Ford Foundation has spent decades tearing the country apart, tax-free
  
N.S. Lyons
78

April 2024

The Right’s Future Must be Parallel, and Counter-Revolutionary
What I Told National Conservatives in Brussels
  
N.S. Lyons
92
First Things Essay, NatCon
A few updates
  
N.S. Lyons
51
‘Democracy’ Means Never Having to Hear ‘You’re Fired!’
On fortifying managed democracy from ‘political interference’
  
N.S. Lyons
70

March 2024

Why the Constitution Won't Save You
On the conquest of America’s unwritten constitution
  
N.S. Lyons
138
Interview: Ryszard Legutko
Liberal Democracy, Communism, and totalitarian temptations in free societies
  
N.S. Lyons
50

February 2024

A Better Model of Political Categories
Don’t let the PEMRs win
  
N.S. Lyons
47
Confucius Says “lol, lmao”
On the very basics of governance
  
N.S. Lyons
22

January 2024

Poland and the Demon in Democracy
Liberal authoritarianism’s tusks have been bared across the West
  
N.S. Lyons
70
The Rise of the Right-Wing Progressives
Addressing some recent confusions
  
N.S. Lyons
83

December 2023

The West’s Anti-Colonial Struggle is Real
Just not in the direction typically assumed
  
N.S. Lyons
105

November 2023

Woke: Collectivist or Individualist?
A short debate
  
N.S. Lyons
48
