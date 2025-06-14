Dear Upheaval readers, I have some very important announcements:

First, I’m pleased to finally report that the book so many of you have requested is on the way. I’ll be greatly expanding and updating the dissection of managerialism I first began in “The China Convergence” in a volume for Basic Books’ new Basic Liberty imprint. Tentatively titled Control: The Global Rise and Coming Fall of Managerial Tyranny, the book’s release date is still TBD, but I’ll update you with more details as soon as I can. In truth I’m announcing it here a bit early, because…

I’ve accepted an appointment to the Administration. I’ll be joining the State Department in a senior policy role to support the reformulation of America’s international strategy.

That means this Substack is now on indefinite pause. All subscription payments are frozen effective immediately.[i] The site and its archives will remain online, and all paywalls have been removed. I may send out some updates here on the (still forthcoming) book in the future, but otherwise The Upheaval is going on ice for the time being.

This was a difficult decision. At this point I really consider my vocation to be as a writer (and certainly not as a bureaucratic insider), love writing here on Substack, and have much left to say. On the other hand, I’ve honestly grown a bit fatigued by the perpetual churn of online discourse, especially on the political right. This is a moment that calls for action and serious participation, not just endless critique and debate. I firmly believe the years immediately ahead are the last remaining opportunity to save the American nation and the Western world from impending disaster and a totalitarian future. We won’t get another chance at meaningful reform before it’s too late. So now seems like the time for each of us to enter the arena and do what we can when called upon, not to retreat into intellectual aloofness and haughty philosophical perfectionism.

Still, at some point I’ll be back and The Upheaval will resume publication. I look forward to that day, and hope readers do as well. Please let me extend my heartfelt and abiding gratitude to all of you for your invaluable support and encouragement over the last four years: thank you!

A fond temporary farewell,

N.S. Lyons

[i] Meaning that when publication resumes your remaining subscription time will continue to be valid. If you’ve just purchased a full-year subscription in the last month feel free to contact me for a refund (although I greatly appreciate your support and trust should you choose to wait).