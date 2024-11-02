1. Are you currently sitting things out in your bunker, desperate for some non-election-related reading? Well I have good news! So many people have written to ask that I take my dialogue with

out from behind the paywall so they can share it that we’ve decided to do so for a limited time. So check that out now if you haven’t yet, or send it to someone you think would also enjoy it.

2. I just spent a wonderful weekend in a little town in the Catskills drinking and debating together with

,

,

, Gord Magill (

), and a bunch of other wonderful people (there’s a nice little write up

). So I want to extend my thanks to Ashley and Patrick Fitzgerald of the

podcast and Substack, as well as the folks at

inn, for putting that on, bringing us all together, and inviting me. If curious, read the write up below on them by Suzy Weiss and give them a follow if you want to join similar dissident shindigs in the future; I can confirm that they put on a great party.

3. I’m typically very bad at remembering to share when I’ve been on podcasts and stuff (sorry). However, EpochTV’s Jan Jekielek recently had me on his show and graciously put in a lot of work to make me appear at least somewhat coherent in person, so I don’t want to forget making note of it for them. If you use the link here it will get you past the paywall to watch.

4. If I’ve been relatively quiet recently, it’s in part because I’ve been completing the proposal and other arrangements to expand The China Convergence into a book. Yes, it’s finally happening! The proposal is currently with several potential publishers, and seems well received, so we’ll be doing this one way or another. Thank you to all of the many of you who have written to express your consistent demand for a dead tree version – it’s been very inspiring. I will keep you all updated on its progress. And if you’re a publisher who happens to be reading this and are interested (including publishers outside the United States), now is the time to email me at nsylons@protonmail.com so I can connect you with my agent.

Until next time,

N.S. Lyons

