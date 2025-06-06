I have an opinion essay out in the New York Times today, in which I try to gently explain to the Times’ liberal readers what the managerial regime is and why we hate it. Go read it here if interested (or try here).

You will notice that the piece is bylined by somebody named Nathan Levine. That’s me. After growing deeply offended that no Guardian journo or NGO stasi has yet deigned me worth doxxing, I’ve given up and decided to just do it myself. I’ll keep writing under the pen-name N.S. Lyons, but now you know.

One final note on the name: this being the internet, a lot of people are inordinately obsessed one way or the other with Jews. And since Levine is a typically Jewish name I know some will jump on that. So to clarify/disappoint, although I have some Jewish ancestry on my father’s side I myself am an Orthodox Christian. Make of that what you will.