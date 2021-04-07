The Upheaval

Welcome to The Upheaval, a wide-ranging newsletter exploring the nature, causes, and consequences of the chaos increasingly engulfing our lives as the world is forcibly reconfigured by at least three simultaneous revolutions: a geopolitical revolution driven by the rise of China; an ideological revolution consuming the Western world; and a technological revolution exacerbating both of the former.

For an introduction, start here. What does this all mean for us, our political systems, our cultures, and our relationships with each other? Subscribe for writing and discussion on all this and more.

Publication schedule is “when it’s done.”

The Upheaval is authored by N.S. Lyons. You can contact him at nslyons@protonmail.com

People

N.S. Lyons 

Chronicling the shared upheavals of our era.
