The Upheaval

The Upheaval

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pairodocs's avatar
Pairodocs
May 8

I was there and thoroughly enjoyed your speech. Intriguing--and also just a teensy bit terrifying. You sure did trigger some members of the managerial class in the audience, though! I enjoyed that even more than the speech! :)

One of the things I wonder about (and have written about on this platform) is the role of women---and more specifically, the feminization of western culture as women have ascended in the workforce--in promoting managerialism, or what I have described as a system of "gynocratic technoautoritarianism." (I explain this idea further here, if you are interested: https://pairodocs.substack.com/p/where-have-all-the-real-men-gone-c3b)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
May 8

Beautiful. Impactful. Healing. Prescriptive.

"Instead, real power is diffused across faceless bureaucracies, nameless processes, and numberless so-called “non-governmental” institutions, obfuscated by a façade of empty public rituals and the meaningless rhetoric of legalism."

I believe defunding of the professional management and administrative state is a valuable and effective remedy. Since these cretins don't produce anything, they are looter leeches feeding off the returns of the productive economy. Let's just cut those MFers off. And we need to ramp up our antitrust actions and include new rules for Wall Street cross ownership and concentration of ownership.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 N.S. Lyons
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture