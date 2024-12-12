The revolution may finally be over. Donald Trump and the MAGA movement’s electoral victory was so sweeping that an era of real counter-revolution may have finally dawned in America. This is certainly a sweet prospect to contemplate after having endured so many years of escalating political repression and civilizational chaos.

But we also shouldn’t delude ourselves: not a single institutional power center of the left-managerial regime has yet been besieged, let alone taken and sacked; not a single yard of bureaucratic territory has yet been recaptured. And the enemy has had decades to entrench its positions. Yes, this electoral victory has been hugely important symbolically and offers an unprecedented opening to enact real change (an opportunity that, if missed, will not arrive again anytime soon). But this is hardly the time for complacency. Realistically, the fight is only just beginning and will be hard going; the enemy will inevitably regroup and counter-attack. To believe otherwise is pure naiveté.

Trump’s reelection represents a genuine popular mass hunger for systemic reform, and in particular for a robust reassertion of democratic power, and the democratic spirit, over managerial oligarchy, its unelected state, and its many social pathologies including “woke” ideological madness. If harnessed correctly, this popular reaction has the potential to instantiate a real rollback of managerial control – and not only in the United States but worldwide. But this energy will go nowhere without an intense and coordinated effort to organize it, direct it, and wield it to overcome the inevitable resistance of the managerial state, for whom the stakes are dire.

That means focus, organization, and discipline are needed now more than ever before. Fortunately it appears that Trump’s team is already far more organized and ready to go than during his first term, when inattention to personnel selection, a lack of preparedness to challenge the bureaucracy, and a tendency to try to flatter the managerial elite class all led to a failure to drain even the smallest corner of the Swamp. Correcting this lack of preparedness and making sure the Trump administration can take quick and decisive action was the whole point of important planning efforts like Project 2025, and that already seems to be paying off.

Still, this is a precarious moment. So, for whatever it’s worth, I will here offer seven core principles that I think the Trumpian counter-revolution needs to keep in mind if it wants to actually succeed against the managerial hydra and restore some sanity to our world in the crucial years ahead.

1. Fight or DIE

This is it. This is the long-awaited opportunity to turn everything around and reverse the tide of progressive managerialism. It’s also likely to be the only such opportunity for decades, if not a century or more.