The Upheaval

Mar 26, 2024

What comes to mind is that the Constitution is a bit like a marriage certificate . It symbolizes and codifies a relationship that already exists. A signpost.

Mar 26, 2024Edited

I think there is a simpler explanation for why the original Constitution, in its unwritten and written forms, has fallen out of favor. Since at least the 1960s, and more likely the 1930s, Americans who identify as conservative and/or libertarian, be they voters, wonks, or politicians, have focused their efforts on the wrong target(s). They have attacked progressive ideas rather than progressive interest groups (the higher education cartel, nonprofits that advocate for group preferences, public sector unions, etc.). And make no mistake about it: many progressive interest groups are creatures of the state. They exist because of federal laws and regulations (The Equal Employment and Opportunity Commission), receive taxpayer money (the nonprofit-industrial complex), and/or are under state control (the K-12 public education system).

If the old Constitution is ever to see its power reestablished, right-of-center Americans must focus on eliminating the laws and regulations that create progressive interest groups and give them their staying power in public affairs. This will require a shift in mindset: Dispense with a mental model about policy best encapsulated in Milton Friedman's saying that policy only changes when the "climate of opinion" is such that "the wrong people do the right thing." Conservatives and libertarians must see that their adversaries are creatures of the unelected branches of the state and will not be dislodged without the affirmative use of power by the elected branches of the government. The "war of ideas" will always be with us, but the EEOC need not be.

