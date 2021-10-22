The Upheaval

Sunshine
Oct 22, 2021

"What kind of a regime is China?" That is why I find your writing so invaluable--to attempt to come at this question from your unique ideological outlook (outside of the more traditional left or right paradigm).

Edward Snowden in his relatively recent book "Permanent Record" seems to endorse the dark-mirror surveillance version of U.S./China with his statement that "...there was simply no way for America (meaning specifically the NSA and CIA) to have so much information about what the Chinese were doing without having done some of the very same things itself, and I had the sneaking sense that while I was looking through all this material that I was looking at a mirror and seeing a reflection of America."

N.S. Lyons's avatar
N.S. Lyons
Oct 22, 2021

Thanks! Yes, I increasingly find the left-right categorization mostly meaningless and useless for understanding politics today. Maybe I'll write something on this at some point.

DANIEL OBRIEN's avatar
DANIEL OBRIEN
Oct 25, 2021

Yes, we among the politically homeless would value your insight and clarity on this. My sense is that the legacy left/right framing is an increasingly lazy and unhelpful way to think about both domestic and international issues.

Ned's avatar
Ned
Oct 26, 2021

Having just read your Palladium article on Wang Huning, I browsed the rest of your work and felt the need to pay you immediately. I look forward to your engaging work Mr. Lyons. Thank you

Chevalier's avatar
Chevalier
Oct 27, 2021

I had the same reaction, I read the article went to the sub stack and read every article. I was unable to stop, finishing the same night at 4am. As soon as the ability to get a subscription appeared I got one year immediately. Even without any additional content I would consider it money well spent

Dáithí's avatar
Dáithí
Oct 24, 2021

Hello all. I'm a private citizen with an amateur interest in geopolitics and long-term societal and civilisational trends. I've found The Upheaval a fascinating read.

Thinkers that I've been exploring recently include Joseph Tainter, John Gray, and Paul Kingsnorth.

Marco Navarro's avatar
Marco Navarro
Oct 26, 2021

There's a fundamental difference between the upheavals in East and West, which I haven't seen discussed before. Birth rates and personal doomer-ism may be worse in East Asia, but the Western zeitgeist for cultural revolution is notably absent in Japan, Korea, or any Chinese-speaking society. Both civilizations have lost their traditional beliefs and social order, but only Westerners seem desperate for a replacement.

I think this difference has deep roots. Religious faith was always more important in Christendom than it was in East Asia, and Abrahamic faiths have been particularly brittle in the face of modernity. God died in the West, and Islamists are desperately trying to protect his wounded body. Buddha and Confucius, however, have simply faded into the background.

Come to think of it, I might turn this into a blog post. The subject is definitely worthy of a full essay.

N.S. Lyons's avatar
N.S. Lyons
Oct 26, 2021

Please do, I'd be interested to read it!

MarkS's avatar
MarkS
Oct 23, 2021

Well, it looks like you have a lot more readers than commenters. This seems to be the case across substack. I was recently shocked to learn that Bari Weiss has about 15 times more subscribers than "likes" of any post. Is it really a minority habit to click the little heart? I guess so.

Anyway, my big question here is, who you are, Mr/Ms Lyons? Of course there is no real need to know, but I'm awfully curious.

N.S. Lyons's avatar
N.S. Lyons
Oct 23, 2021

Ha, that’s one question I won’t answer completely yet, though I may in the future. Mr. N.S. Lyons is a pen name, which I write under not for any nefarious conspiracy but simply to make it easier to write without self-censorship (this has been lovely so far, I really recommend it). I work in what you could call the broader U.S. foreign policy community, where nothing fun, interesting, or beautiful ever gets written. So I'm not anything so exciting as a Chinese agent, as a reporter from one national newspaper has already asked me directly, just tired of the eye-roll inducing tunnel-vision, historical ignorance, and general dullness of our national political and intellectual elite.

And yes, readers are quite timid about commenting. It’s at least an order of magnitude, between the number who read a post and hit like, and often another order of magnitude between that number and the number of those who comment. But never fear, the subscriber count it growing steadily, so I suspect the comment threads will grow more active and engaging in not too long a time.

MarkS's avatar
MarkS
Oct 24, 2021

I completely get that anonymity prevents self-censorship. I do appreciate knowing that you are part of the "broader US foreign policy community", which actually would have been my guess (he says, patting himself on the back). Perhaps at some point you could write about WHY "nothing fun" etc ever gets written from there. From the outside (I'm a STEM professor at a state university), it's all terribly opaque.

