Keith Lowery
Apr 11, 2023

My grandfather was born in 1896 and died in 1976. As a 9 yr old he drove a covered wagon, following his parents in another wagon, from Arkansas to Texas. As a young man in the early 1900's, he rode the range and lived in the wilds of west Texas and New Mexico. In 1967 my father bought a new Chevrolet. When my grandfather looked under the hood, he was shocked by the complexity. He asked my dad, "Do you know how to work on this car?". My dad laughed and said, "of course not". My grandfather replied, "I wouldn't own a car I can't work on myself." He had lived his entire life developing a kind of embodied competence and fitness for the world as it is. He perceived that owning possessions one could not personally attend to was a pathway to increased dependence on strangers and, ultimately, a loss of personal freedom.

The gnostic idea that our embodied existence is some kind of impediment, rather than something to submit to, is a pathway to madness, as you and Dr. Crawford allude to in this piece. It's a little uncanny that you published this right now because I've been reading Crawford's "The World Beyond Your Head" for a few days after listening to his speech at the First Things conference. I think the question of conforming ourselves to reality and how an unwillingness to do that leads ultimately to madness is a theme also found in the biblical text. I recently wrote a blog post on this question which can be found here: https://www.keithlowery.com/the-religion-of-self-absorption/ Crawford draws similar conclusions to my own (more efficiently and with far fewer words) when he concludes: "There is a created order, which we are not the authors of. Crucially, this order is good. That it because its author is good, and he made it out of love. If you are fortunate enough to be hit with this experience (it comes as a surprise gift), it is like dropping acid. Under its influence, you feel like you have gained perceptual access to the most fundamental layer, which was always there waiting to be noticed."

Apr 11, 2023

Do you know why that was so good?

Two reasons, firstly because it wasn’t a conversation; Conversation is massively inaccurate. The guest noted that he was typing responses to NS Lyon’s questions. It was a written exchange.

The second reason this was great, these are two brilliant thinkers. (I however still argue that if it was a transcribed telephone conversation it wouldn’t have been half as good, again, conversation is sloppy.)

My that was fun!

And the guest - this modern man - agrees with CS Lewis, that in nature, he sees inherent good. That is me. I can’t get with the extra terrestrial God thing. It strikes me as wishful thinking. But, the lessons of religion are still far superior to the liberal enlightenment elevation of the self and the arrogant conceit that we can bend nature to human notions. Colloquially: arrogant fucking assholes!

They are doubling down. The prescriptions and programs of the social sciences are everywhere failing and they are doubling down. God help us, spoken as an atheist.

