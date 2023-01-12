The Upheaval

The Upheaval

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith Lowery's avatar
Keith Lowery
Jan 12, 2023

I wrote recently a blog post with reflections on thinking Christianly about technology. Your suggestion that power/control sits on the throne was surprisingly consistent with something I concluded. In my blog post I wrote:

"I have wondered if the flailing reaction of the elites to Covid has been at least as much temper tantrum as fear. Covid revealed the puny limits of our current technology and many in the west were insulted by that. The behavior of many bureaucrats has resembled nothing so much as wounded pride. Covid has delivered an unwelcome reminder that jettisoning the hierarchy of goods established by God, while subjecting all value judgments to "the science", has been a foolish trade. Our elites have behaved rather like someone who is horrified by the sudden realization that he has been swindled."

Your post also reminded me of this observation from C.S. Lewis:

“Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron's cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.”

Thanks for writing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by N.S. Lyons and others
JW Writes's avatar
JW Writes
Jan 12, 2023

I am reminded of CS Lewis’s That Hideous Strength and having spent a (blessedly short) time in Washington I think you’re spot on. In the Bible we’d call it Principalities and Powers, and DC gives me the willies

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
69 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 N.S. Lyons
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture