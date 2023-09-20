The Upheaval

Sep 20, 2023

As always, thanks for this interesting post. I'm reading Barba-Kay's book after seeing Dreher mention it somewhere. It's fascinating but is pretty dense reading. Barba-Kay pushes hard on the virtualization of reality currently being pushed by digital technology at the expense of human interaction with the material. He's right to call this out. The Silicon Valley elite have been sending up trial balloons for a while, like the derisive idea of "reality privilege" (https://ricochet.com/1209722/the-have-nots/) and I have argued that a unifying theme of much of our cultural <ahem> upheaval (see what I did there? ;) ) and not just technology, is tied to the pursuit of a disembodied existence. (https://www.keithlowery.com/disembodied/)

Nevertheless, there is one thing that gives me pause and makes me draw back from giving in to the pessimism that characterizes Barba-Kay. (I'm not finished with his book yet so maybe I overstate his despair.) Human beings are inescapably part of material reality. It is an inseparable part of our design. Even marathon gamers have to eat. So I tend to believe that the nature of our existence will inevitably reassert itself, and digital technology will, for many at least, eventually be put in its proper place, though there may be horrifying casualties along the way. Material reality will, by necessity, reestablish itself at some point, and maybe sooner than later.

Despairing that human beings will inevitably drift into living entirely digital lives may be analogous to expecting your cat to live life as a vegan.

For me, at least, that's what gets in the way of believing too strongly in technology's long term appeal. That, and the tendency of Silicon Valley poohbahs to be insufferable.

bill walsh's avatar
bill walsh
Sep 20, 2023

Koch’s piece is interesting, but seems to me to be a little confused. He ascribes positivism and scientific materialism to Anglo-American cultural influence, when in fact they’re of French origin (though have captured a lot of Anglo-American mindshare).

Also, I think he’s a little light on the issue of German romanticism (which is sort of what he’s promoting for lack of a griffiger term) fueling Nazism. Yes, it was the “dark shadow,” but it justified itself in precisely all these “holistic,” “authentic,” “Geist-oriented,” contra base-empirical Anglo-Saxonism and bloodless French rationalism, the fullness of Kultur over the meretricious patina of Zivilisation, etc. And it worked. The Germans were much more enthusiastic about Nazism than the Italians ever were about Fascism–the somewhat cynical, somewhat indolent streaks in Mediterranean culture serving as a partial inoculant.

I love Germans and Germany and have for most of my life, but the fact is German culture makes people suckers for Big Ideas. This has its advantages—you get your geniuses cooking up some big-time ideas—but the disadvantages—that people come to believe they are true—are profound and considerable. I’ll take Angelsächsische empirical skepticism any day. (Now if we can both just agree that the French are a serious doubt of terrible ideas… 😉)

