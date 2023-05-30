The Upheaval

Keith Page
May 30, 2023

Is there an inverse law at work?

Order at home (established mainly by religion)

Order in politics (established mainly by compulsion)

If one of them lessens, the other feels more necessary.

Democracy in America 2.1.5: “I doubt that man can ever support a complete religious independence and an entire political freedom at once: and I am brought to think that if he has no faith, he must serve, and if he is free, he must believe.”

Richard
May 30, 2023

The Hoare essay recalls the phenomena of early modern times when the aristocracy of different countries had more in common with each other than with their own countrymen even to the absurd level of speaking French better than their native language. That, of course, came to a spectacular end with the French Revolution. The thought of a French Revolution with modern technology and nukes is one of the more frightening scenarios I can come up with. Biden has already threatened a nuclear Vendee.

26 more comments...

