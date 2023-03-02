The Upheaval

If the US were serious about confronting China, it would never have adopted the idiotic position of using Ukraine for a proxy war against Russia by demanding its entrance into Nato. The Chinese may be facing a dilemma, but theirs is nothing like ours--we have pushed Russia much closer to China when we should have been keeping it in the middle at a minimum if not enlisting it as an ally.

The US empire has reached its limit with the impossibility of maintaining the unipolar moment. It has already attacked its own ally, Germany, by blowing up the pipeline. Nato may not survive this exercise in futility, trying the wreck Russia irremediably. The Russians are winning in Ukraine, by any objective metric--however costly this may be, though it is not as costly as western propaganda makes out. Putin is overwhelmingly popular and the war is overwhelmingly supported, and for obvious reasons, because US policy is made by psychopathic liars who have declared their intention to threaten Russia existentially. Further, most of the rest of the world doesn't like the United States, which not only bullies but bullies it into its own stupid and toxic culture of nihilism. Europeans may go along with this but the rest of the world will not.

Thank you for this. Why I pay for Substack subscriptions.

“Notably, this means the more the West’s strategy of arming Ukraine succeeds, the more likely Chinese intervention becomes.”

Excuse me if I am wrong but it appears that the US Uniparty corporatist power blob is pursuing a strategy leading to another global war by arming Ukraine to defeat Russia instead of attempting to broker peace. Or our policy-makers in the Biden administration are pursuing only what they see as a political media strategy to exploit manufactured hate of Putin and thus excite their voting base in solidarity supporting the “defeat” of Putin. This latter idea seems to match the other examples of destructive recklessness of the Biden Democrats to make everything a political advantage they can play in the media. Or maybe both?

