The Upheaval

JustAnotherLurker
Feb 28, 2022

In 2020 I read the book The Fourth Turning, by Strauss and Howe. It has fundamentally changed my perception of everything, especially around “the arc of history”. Like you say, I too believed that we had escaped history to move forever forward, improving and solving all problems as we go. I’m a technologist; it fits very naturally with my skill set and the work I do.

But after reading that book, it opened my eyes much more to the cycles of history, and to the limitations that human nature, time and death place on our ability to perfect ourselves and our society.

I’m still optimistic though. Giving in to despair or nihilism is the worst thing we can do in my opinion.

Frank Lee
Feb 28, 2022Edited

Clicked the [Like] button, but wished for a [Love] button.

“The realization has already dawned: politics is not a game; politics is about power, and power is based on violence. Politics is actually a matter of life and death.”

Earlier in the piece…

“Eventually the better angels of his nature would triumph and War would fade from the earth – along with Famine, Pestilence, and, perhaps in time, even Death.”

The lesson here is that those subscribing to this world view that our better angels would triumph is only we could correctly, this time, implement the socialist global order… will always accept copious human misery and death (of others of course) to achieve their version of benevolent dystopia. Putin is really not too different than the globalists. See Trudeau for example. He called in the military to crush his opposition to his goal of taking territory. Putin sees Ukraine as his territory for the taking. Trudeau sees the territory of the suburban and rural working class as his for the taking.

Jordan Peterson does a good job talking about the baked-in malevolence of human nature. There are very few angles out there. And those that protect an angelic image to the screen and page are likely filled with the darkness of the devil.

