The Upheaval

The Upheaval

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick O'Neil's avatar
Patrick O'Neil
Dec 3, 2021

My placeholder comment about Lenin's supposed statement about capitalists and rope; the difference between a cold war against an autarky versus one built on globalization; the loyalties of a national elite in a period of post nationalism and political decay. Probably I should throw in janissaries but it's Friday.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Patrick O'Neil's avatar
Patrick O'Neil
Dec 3, 2021

Thanks for pointing me toward Freddie deBoer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 N.S. Lyons
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture