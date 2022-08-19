The Upheaval

The Upheaval

Dana Jumper
Aug 19, 2022

Oh my, Xu's letter to his daughter is chilling, heart rending. How can we not be affected by it? It deeply impacted me.

This thought from him makes me shiver: "Big Brother is not only omnipotent, he takes a particular pleasure in his work. People in the system get a kick out of every covert operation, they savor the pungent smell of blood of each kill, and they are emboldened by every success. To their insensate and cunning minds we are nothing more than statistics, corporeal digits to be manipulated and abused at will."

I recognize our own governmental officials and bureaucrats in this statement. We're not so far off.

As to the Canadian think tank executive summary: pretty rich, eh, coming from Canada!

Madjack
Aug 19, 2022

Wow, great compilation. That letter was heart breaking. Elon is WAY to optimistic about the future. The Ideologues are going to slaughter us.

