Jim Billy
Jan 29, 2022Edited

"Much of what we’ve talked about seems to involve at root the idea of transcending limits and boundaries, of the desire for liberation from all constraints."

One of the features I see in wokeism, which I hold is better termed emotionalism, is an all out effort to avoid judgement of any sort, from physical appearance, to gender, to eliminating tests and grades, to one of the original manifestations: participation trophies.

This desire to eliminate the discomfort of social judgement creates a lack of ability in discernment about most anything from right/wrong (morality) to the existence of men and women. Fleeing from reality toward chaos.

It isnt actually altruistic though. It's competitive. The underlying motive of removing judgement is actually self-advancement. This is easily seen in what remains acceptable to pass judgement upon.

Defensive strategy:

Emotionalism: Emotional reasoners will believe what feels good over what is true and will reject anything that feels bad, even if it is true. If it doesn’t feel good, it’s wrong. They force fit facts to fit their feelings. The more evidence and facts you present to an emotional reasoner, the more irrational and out of control they become.

This is a feminine style relational aggression strategy.

Sue
Feb 3, 2022

I'm interested in how Covid will change these dynamics. In the US, especially in blue areas where women woke up to the cold reality of being a 'girl boss' while having children. Two years of a full-time job, while also being a stay-at-home mom and homeschooling has shattered any illusions of where your biology places you for many women in these areas. I think there is a real shock and anger at this but also a growing recognition that it would be better to elevate the status and importance of care roles, finally recognize women have babies!!! because no matter what postmodernist society claims babies and small children need constant, available mothering.

