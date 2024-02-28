The Upheaval

Feb 28, 2024

"Scope" is a critical dimension that's missing from this analysis. Whether or not an actor seeks "local" or "global" scope to their actions completely changes the other 4 dimensions.

The Soviets imagined that they were leading a "world revolution". Conversely, I doubt that Castro's followers imagined the same within the scope of Cuba. An argument could be made that they thought they were joining the "world revolution", but that seems unlikely considering that they'd missed the boat by 40 years. It's easier to imagine Cuba building a "local utopia" in federation with the Soviets.

Similarly, I expect that there are many "local" acting American Conservatives. Carlson, for example, often says that he only cares about the United States.

Trade unions also have a more "local" aspect to their work. While some may be arrayed into a national or international hierarchy, others are, again, more federated in their approach.

"Local" vs "global" also goes a way to answering another commenter's question about shared beliefs. A religion could be seen as a "global utopian" vision, but a nationalist group could be seen as a "local utopian".

Feb 28, 2024Edited

This is a really great analysis. As someone who is an apostate Ayn Rander, having seen the error of my ways, I would suggest that there's no right or wrong to it. Reality is a combination of the two in every axis. Your comparison to Meyers-Briggs is spot-on, in the sense that these are personality traits, not indications of the nature of reality. Where we get into trouble politcally is by confusing the two. We view life through our emotional outlook then come to the mistaken belief that our mental map is the territory.

There are two important conclusion to draw from this distinction.

First, the politcal pundits I most admire are those people who had the honesty to question their beliefs and change as they grew with wisdom. But instead of flipping to the other extreme, they arrived closer to the middle. I have in mind someone like George Orwell, who never gave up his socialist beliefs - he just moderated them.

Second, knowing that the underlying reality is None of the Above, we can come to the realization that actually every combination of these poiltical dimensions has something to offer, since they see the world differently from us. That is, as long as they do not go to extremes. But that means that we should always listen to people with different political personalities and be able to articulate our differences. Even if we disagree with them, it will be a respectful diagreement. It also means that their difference in viewpoint is a reality chack on us that keeps us grounded.

